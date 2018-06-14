Human remains found along Hwy 61 in Lincoln County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, Mo. - A badly decomposed body was found Thursday morning alongside a ditch in Lincoln County. That discovery came as a local family searches for a 55-year-old man suffering from dementia.

Police could not confirm if this was the body of 55-year-old Archie Weaver, but they said investigators found Weaver’s wallet among the remains.

Weaver’s family has been searching for him since last Friday. At one time, his daughter Lori Herbst, said her dad went missing after walking home from his brother’s house.

The remains were located alongside Highway 61 and Highway U, about 7 miles away from his home.

Detectives said the extended heat was a factor in not being able to identify the body.

Weaver’s family has choosing not to speak on this discovery at the moment. They plan to wait for the completion of an autopsy before making a statement.