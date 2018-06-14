× Illinois board moves forward with employee step increases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The Illinois Labor Relations Board is moving forward with giving step increases to unionized state workers.

The State Journal-Register reports that the board has rejected a request from Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration to hold another hearing about the issue before money is paid out.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees says the board has sent the issue to a compliance officer to determine how much employees should receive. The board will formally make its referral next month.

Step increases are automatic raises that workers receive sometime during the first decade of their careers.

The Rauner administration stopped awarding step increases in 2015 after the state’s contract with the union expired. The courts ruled that the old contract’s terms still applied while a new one is being negotiated.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com.