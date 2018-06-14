× Two people killed in officer-involved shooting in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men died in an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon near the Barney Allis Plaza in downtown Kansas City.

Police say that at about 5 p.m. officers went to the scene where two men were fighting over a golf cart and a gun, both died in the subsequent shooting. Police say when officers arrived they were shot at, so they returned fire.

Police haven’t released any further information about the shooting.

FOX4 spoke with a witness at the scene.

“Someone yelled shooter, so we all rushed to the windows. The police had drawn their guns… and the active shooters were coming from close to the convention center, so they were meeting in the middle basically,” a witness told FOX4’s Kara Mashek.

“When I started watching they were rushing over to the two individuals. One was on the ground and confirmed dead because they weren’t touching him. The other one, they started doing CPR on four about five minutes, we watched that whole thing unfold, thought they were going to save his life and they just stopped.”

FOX4 knows that the Kansas City Convention Center was put on lockdown, and that was lifted at about 5:30 p.m. There are educators at the convention center for AP testing.

FOX4 has crews at the scene and will update this story as more information is available.