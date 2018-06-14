× Missouri man pleads not guilty in apparent road-rage death

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) – A 23-year-old Neosh man has pleaded not guilty in the death of a man during an apparent road rage altercation.

Christopher Montz entered the plea to first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges on Thursday.

Montz is accused of fatally shooting David Reynolds, of Carthage, on June 10 after the two pulled off Interstate 249 in Joplin.

Joplin police say Reynolds’ followed Montz onto a shoulder and the two got out of their cars and started arguing.

A probable cause statement says Reynolds punched Montz twice before Montz drew a .38-caliber pistol shot Reynolds in the head.

Reynolds’ young children and his girlfriend were with him at the time. They were not injured.