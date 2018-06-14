Problems couples face with life insurance policies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Many couples take out life insurance policies and name one another as the beneficiary, but what happens when the couple divorces? Attorney Jonathan Marks with The Marks Law Firm was here at FOX 2 to discuss a case out of Minnesota that went to the US Supreme Court.

In this case, the court had to decide whether the ex-wife or the man's children from another marriage received the life insurance proceeds of 180,000 dollars.

