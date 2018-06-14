× Revived education board reapproves Missouri charter schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The State Board of Education has reapproved five charter schools in its first meeting of the year after a standoff between lawmakers and former Gov. Eric Greitens left the group without enough members to meet for months.

The action on Thursday was possible because of two appointments made by Gov. Mike Parson earlier in the week.

The board has a backlog of items to tackle. The board president says members will resume the search for a new commissioner, a process that will likely take months.

The group had not met since December. After Greitens maneuvered last year to appoint new members to the board who would fire the former education commissioner, the Senate refused to approve his nominees, leaving the board without a quorum.

Greitens resigned June 1.