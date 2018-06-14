SSM Health Medical Minute – Virtual doctor visits growing in popularity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A video chat with a doctor is scheduled like an office visit, to reach a trusted provider to get a diagnosis, treatment plan, and even a prescription--if needed--for non-urgent health concerns. Virtual doctor visits are available to established patients for minor issues.

"Some of them would be acute illnesses like colds or flu or a sore throat and some would be follow up to some chronic conditions like depression or diabetes," said Dr. Jennifer Wessels, SSM Health Family Medicine physician and head of the telemedicine program at SSM Health.

"You have a My Chart account because all our videos are done through the Epic My Chart website and you want to make sure to have an internet connection and a device with a camera.”

The advantage of virtual medicine over a phone call is the doctor can get eyes on the problem.

"A lot of folks use this for dermatology issues and acute infections. a lot of our pediatricians are using this for simple things like diaper rashes on babies, some of our physicians are using this to help patients and parents with breastfeeding advice or general feeding instructions for their babies," Wessels said.

A virtual visit lasts about as long as an in-office visit and the cost is a flat fee of $45.

Conditions commonly treated during a virtual visit include:

Bladder infections

Cold/Flu

Lice

Pink Eye

Sinus Infections

Skin Conditions

For more information on the SSM Health Virtual Visit program, click here.

