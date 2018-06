× Three things to remember on Flag Day

ST. LOUIS, MO — Today commemorates the adoption of the United States flag on June 14th, 1777. Betsy Ross is credited with sewing the first American flag.

As we celebrate old glory, here’s a few thing to remember:

Don’t let the flag touch the ground

If you display it on the wall

The star field should be on the left side- to the observer.

Coincidentally, Flag Day also happens to be President Trump’s birthday. He turns 72-years-old.