The Kilcoyne Opinion points out the good first round turned in by St. Louis golfer Chris Naegel at the 2018 U.S. Open. Naegel, who was considering giving up golf, qualified for the U.S. Open and shot a three over par 73 at Shinnecock Hills Country Club in Southampton, NY on Thursday. In a tough first round for many of the top golfers in the world (Tiger Woods +8, Phil Mickelson +7. Rory McIlroy +10), Naegel stayed close to the top of the leaderboard. Persistence pays off for this local golfer.