ST. LOUIS, MO — Traffic is backed up on the approach to the Jefferson Barracks Bridge near I-255 at Lindbergh in south St. Louis County. Two eastbound lanes are closed and the highway is down to one lane.

MoDOT crews are doing an emergency repair after a joint buckled due to the extreme heat. Steer clear if you have plans to travel in that area. Two eastbound lanes will be closed until 1pm, and one lane will be closed until 3pm.