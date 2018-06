Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Due to USA not participating in the 2018 World Cup, FOX Sports encourages fans to root for teams from their ancestral background. FOX Sports encourages fans to hashtag #rootforyourroots on social media.

The 2018 World Cup officially kicks off in a couple of hours and FOX 2 is covering it. Coverage starts this morning at 9a.m., then a game between Russia and Saudi Arabia kicks off at 10 a.m.