Albert “Red” Schoendienst to be laid to rest today

ST. LOUIS- The funeral for Albert “Red” Schoendienst will be held Friday (June 15) at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis in the Central West End. The Hall of Famer died a week ago Wednesday (June 6) at his home in Town and Country. Schoendienst was 95 years old.

The funeral is open to the public. Services begin at 10 a.m.

Archbishop Robert Carlson will celebrate the mass. Red's daughter, Colleen Schoendienst, will offer words of remembrance along with Cardinals Chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr., President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Jeff Idelson, and Cardinals broadcaster Mike Shannon.

After the mass, the Schoendienst Family will make a trip to Busch Stadium to place a wreath at Red’s statue which stands outside the ballpark.

Coverage of the funeral begins at 9:30 a.m. on air and online. Viewers can watch the full coverage on KPLR11, on the Fox 2 or KPLR11 news apps, and on the Fox2Now and KPLR11 Facebook pages.

Our team will have live reports until the mass begins at 10, and will broadcast the entire two-hour mass. Our coverage will continue during News 11 at Noon.