American Red Cross announces ‘Missing Types Campaign’ to encourage blood donors

ST. LOUIS- Most people perceive blood is needed in the U.S. every 15 minutes or even every hour or two hours when in fact, every two seconds, someone in this country needs blood.

As part of an international movement, the American Red Cross is launching the Missing Types campaign Friday to recruit new blood donors and those who have not given recently to ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients.

American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis executive director Mary Jane Thomsen, joined FOX 2 in The Morning to discuss the significance of missing blood types and when A, B and O blood types are missing from hospital shelves, how patient care could be impacted.