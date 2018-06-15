Attorney Chet Pleban explains Stockley lawsuit against former prosecutor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Months of protest followed a not guilty verdict last September in the bench trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. He was found not guilty in the 2011 murder of drug suspect Anthony Lamar Smith.

Last week, Stockley, who now lives in Texas, filed a federal lawsuit against former St. Louis circuit attorney Jennifer Joyce and former internal affairs investigator Kirk Deeken. The suit alleges lies and false claims malicious prosecution, perjury, and in Joyce's case -defamation.

FOX 2 legal analyst Attorney Chet Pleban joined us Friday to discuss the suit and whether or not it will be successful.