Cardinals organization, fanbase honor life and legacy of Red Schoendienst

ST. LOUIS – Fans, friends, and family who loved Red Schoendienst participated in Friday’s funeral mass, which was open to the public.

Buses carrying members of the Cardinals organization arrived at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. They included Cardinals from across the generations, Tony La Russa, Adam Wainright, Whitey Herzog, and Yadier Molina.

When the hearse and the Schoendienst family arrived, people watched in silence from up high on apartment balconies across the street and from street level. Some fans wore Cardinals caps and jerseys.

“I just think Red Schoendienst is a just a gentleman. I just wanted to be here to pay my respects,” said Geri Lowe, a Cardinals fan.

The owner of the Gateway Grizzlies, Richard Sauget, was one of Red’s friends and remembered how the man who wore number two paid a visit to the Grizzlies Stadium.

“I had (Red) up in suite two, section two, row two, seat two. He had a great time,” Sauget said.

Others were on-hand to thank Red for his generosity.

“Red Schoendienst was incredibly philanthropic, dedicated to a number of causes in the St. Louis area,” said David Stokes, Great Rivers Habitat Alliance.

After the funeral mass, people continued paying tribute to Red.

“He lived life to fullest all the way to the end. Lived to be 95 he had a wonderful life. We were fortunate to have him,” Cardinals Chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. said.

John Mozeliak, general manager and president of baseball operations for the Cardinals, shared his own fond memories of Red.

“When things weren’t always going right, he was always someone there to make something right,” he said.

People who knew Red said he a positive outlook on life, like former managers Tony La Russa and Joe Torre.

“No matter how tough things were, he’d come in and say ‘it will get better.’ He always had a positive suggestion,” La Russa said.

Torre added, “He was such a giving person, not only to baseball but just in life itself.”

The Hall of Famer died on June 6, 2018, at his home in Town and Country. Schoendienst was 95 years old.

Fans have been encouraged to visit cardinals.com/red to share their personal tributes and condolences to Red’s family.