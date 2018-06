Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - To celebrate Father's Day, Beef Jerky Outlet creates a new Korean bbq pork jerky. Customers can make gift boxes with things like jerky, rubs, spices, hot sauces and popcorn as a gift for Father's Day.

There are more than 100 varieties of jerky available including exotic treats such as alligator, venison and kangaroo jerky.

For more information, visit: beefjerkyoutlet.com.