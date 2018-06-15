Charity boxing event to benefit injured Arnold police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – They strapped on the gloves and jumped into the boxing ring Friday night for injured Arnold police Officer Ryan O'Connor.

Thirty amateur fighters squared off at the 2018 Summer Rumble Charity Boxing Tournament was held in Creve Coeur.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit Officer O'Connor with his recovery needs and financial assistance.

Officer O’Connor was in attendance, along with his family.

O’Connor was critically injured in a shooting on December 5, 2017 while transporting a prisoner.