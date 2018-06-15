Community holds vigil for slain mother of 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It’s been a week of tears, togetherness, and tenacity for the family of Porsha Owens.

The mother of three’s tragic death touched the hearts of people not only locally, but nationally as well.

“It’s been hard,” her sister, Zakiya King, said. “It’s been real hard because the kids ask for their momma.”

Owens’ life ended suddenly when a 19-year-old shot the mom in front of her children while trying to steal her car.

“I’m kind of lost because I really don’t understand what was your purpose,” King said. “What was your purpose of killing my sister?”

The golden touch Owens had shined bright in not only the lives of her three children, but the number of students she touched while being a district resource officer with Riverview Gardens School District.

“She was my go-to person when something was wrong,” student Amairah Alexander said. “She was goofy when I needed her to be. She had my back.”

A countless number of people returned to the last place Owens was alive.

“Y’all ain’t going to keep on killing our women and our children,” a speaker said. “This is getting sickening now!”

Loved ones burned candles and spoke about the mom who they all say didn’t deserve what happened to her.

“Especially for her family because they lost a good one,” Alexander said. “She didn’t deserve what she got.”

With their hearts heavy, but spirits high – they all plan to remember Owens for her love, her compassion and most of all – her smile.

The crowd shouted “We love you Porsha” as they released the balloons.

A GoFundMe account for the Owens family reached over $200,000.