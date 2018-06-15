× Endangered person advisory issued for 11-year-old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police have issued an endangered person advisory for an 11-year-old Florissant boy who went missing Friday morning.

According to police, Krystian Burch was reported missing around 10:30 a.m.

Burch left his residence in the 4300 block of Rhine Drive after exiting through a window.

Police described Burch as an African-American, approximately 5’1” tall and weighing 110 pounds, with black hair, dark eyes, a medium complexion, wearing a blue t-shirt with an Italian flag, camouflage shorts, and Nike shoes.

Anyone who’s seen Burch or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-525-8210.