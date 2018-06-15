Where to watch Fox 2 News during the US Open and World Cup soccer

Firefighters Wanted- Belleville Fire Department is hiring

Posted 11:26 am, June 15, 2018, by , Updated at 11:29AM, June 15, 2018

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The City of Belleville, IL Fire Rescue Department is hiring men and women recruits through July 13. The department posted to their facebook page , they are looking to fill current vacancies as well as bring in another class of recruits.

Requirements  include high school diploma or equivalency, 21 – 35 years of age on the date of appointment, and City of Belleville, Illinois residency within 15 months of hire.  Probationary Fire Fighter salary starts at $54,500.

For complete application information visit: www.belleville.net