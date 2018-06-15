× Firefighters Wanted- Belleville Fire Department is hiring

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The City of Belleville, IL Fire Rescue Department is hiring men and women recruits through July 13. The department posted to their facebook page , they are looking to fill current vacancies as well as bring in another class of recruits.

Requirements include high school diploma or equivalency, 21 – 35 years of age on the date of appointment, and City of Belleville, Illinois residency within 15 months of hire. Probationary Fire Fighter salary starts at $54,500.

For complete application information visit: www.belleville.net