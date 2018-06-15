Police search for woman who walked out after $120 haircut

BALWIN, MO – Police are searching for a woman who left without paying for her $120 haircut and color treatment from Salons by JC at the Manchester Meadows Shopping Center. She told her hair stylist Thursday at around 10pm that her name is “Donna” and she lives near the location.

“Donna” is described as a heavy-set white female wearing a white tank top, black shorts, and flip-flops. She left in a car that was last seen traveling West on Manchester Road.

Call Town and Country Police at 314-587-2866 or email: huntc@town-and-country.org if you have any information.