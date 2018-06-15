× Remains found along Hwy 61 identified as missing man

TROY, Mo. – Troy police confirmed Friday that human remains discovered along Highway 61 are those of a 55-year-old man who was reported missing a week ago.

Archie Weaver went missing June 8. His daughter said Weaver went missing after leaving his brother’s house to walk back home.

Authorities said Weaver suffered from dementia.

On the morning of Thursday, June 14, a passerby discovered a badly decomposed body in a ditch Highway 61 and Highway U in Lincoln County. Police initially could not identify the remains but discovered a wallet containing Weaver’s identification. Police confirmed the remains were Weaver approximately 24 hours later.

Investigators said they’re still working to determine a time of death. They said the remains had no sign of trauma and there was no indication of a heart attack. For the time being, they’re referring to Weaver’s death as accidental.