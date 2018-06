Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOULARD, Mo. - An early morning crash leaves a scooter rider injured in Soulard.

The incident happened just before 1:30a.m Friday, the driver of a car collided with a man driving a scooter at 9th and Geyer.

According to police, the man riding the scooter darted in front of the driver's car.

He was treated at the scene for an arm or shoulder injury.

No word if any charges will be filed.