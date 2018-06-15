Six involved in MetroLink retaliation assault; police search for 3 suspects

ST. LOUIS, MO – Police say six people were involved in a beating on a westbound MetroLink train between the Rock Road station and the UMSL South station Monday. They have three suspects in custody. They are still searching for three men pictured in the surveillance video.

The suspects in custody are identified as Jahma Swanigan, Jody Dale, and Eddie Price. Price and Dale were identified from the MetroLink surveillance video. They are facing 1st degree assault charges. Dale tells police the attack was in retaliation for victim having forcibly stolen money and a gun from defendant Dale’s aunt.

Police say Swanigan sat down in front of the victim and said something under his breath. He then signaled to the other assailants. They repeatedly kicked and punched victim, striking him repeatedly in the face and body. The victim suffered facial bone fractures and other injuries. When the train reached the UMSL South station the men fled from the scene.

Swanigan was arrested several days later at the North Hanley MetroLink station by St. Louis County police who recognized him from the video. Police say he told them he knew the attack was going to happen. Swanigan claims he approached the victim to record the assault on his phone. Police say his cell phone does not have a recording of the attack. He is facing 1st degree assault charges. He says that he greeted his friend before the assault, rather than signaling an attack.

Please watch this video to help identify more suspects in this case. Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information.