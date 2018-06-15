St. Charles community helps celebrate diversity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The St. Charles pride festival kicks off Saturday, June 16 in Frontier Park. The day will focus on entertainment and education, providing an opportunity for allies and LGBTQIA+ community to celebrate and share resources.

Jason Dunn an Alex Reichert joined FOX 2 Friday to talk about the 4th annual Pride Festivals mission to align those in need of support with resources and organizations within their own community.

There will also be a free film screening event that provokes discussions about different cultures, heritages, and social groups within the City of St. Charles.

Both events are family-friendly and free to the public.

St. Charles Pride Festival

June 17

11-10pm

Frontier Park

LGBT Culture & Equality -Diversity Film Series

June 28, 2018

6:30 to10pm

Foundry Art Center, St. Charles, MO