St. Charles community helps celebrate diversity

Posted 8:29 am, June 15, 2018, by , Updated at 07:41AM, June 15, 2018

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -  The St. Charles pride festival kicks off Saturday, June 16 in Frontier Park.  The day will focus on entertainment and education, providing an opportunity for allies and LGBTQIA+ community to celebrate and share resources.

Jason Dunn an Alex Reichert joined FOX 2 Friday to talk about the 4th annual Pride Festivals mission to align those in need of support with resources and organizations within their own community.

There will also be a free film screening event that provokes discussions about different cultures, heritages, and social groups within the City of St. Charles.

Both events are family-friendly and free to the public.

St. Charles Pride Festival
June 17
11-10pm
Frontier Park

LGBT Culture & Equality -Diversity Film Series
June 28, 2018
6:30 to10pm
Foundry Art Center, St. Charles, MO