St. Charles community helps celebrate diversity

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The St. Charles pride festival kicks off Saturday, June 16 in Frontier Park. The day will focus on entertainment and education, providing an opportunity for allies and LGBTQIA+ community to celebrate and share resources.
Jason Dunn an Alex Reichert joined FOX 2 Friday to talk about the 4th annual Pride Festivals mission to align those in need of support with resources and organizations within their own community.
There will also be a free film screening event that provokes discussions about different cultures, heritages, and social groups within the City of St. Charles.
Both events are family-friendly and free to the public.
St. Charles Pride Festival
June 17
11-10pm
Frontier Park
LGBT Culture & Equality -Diversity Film Series
June 28, 2018
6:30 to10pm
Foundry Art Center, St. Charles, MO