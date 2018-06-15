× Suspect in wild stolen dump truck chase back in police custody

ST. LOUIS, MO — US Marshal service tells FOX 2 that James MacDonald is back to custody and is in the St. Louis City Justice Center. He is the suspect in a high-profile police pursuit of a stolen dump truck that was released from before prosecutors could charge him.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office issued the charges against 39-year-old Joseph MacDonald over two weeks ago. However, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department City Police Department said those charges were issued “at large” because MacDonald was released prior to warrants being issued.

The incident unfolded in Washington County, Missouri. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a foreman at a work yard in Potosi contacted authorities to report a stolen vehicle.

The foreman said when his crew showed up to work, they noticed a rented dump truck and trailer filled with tools and equipment had been stolen. The truck was equipped with GPS, so they were able to locate the stolen truck.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office alerted other law enforcement agencies that the truck was on the move and headed towards the St. Louis area.

The truck made it to Jefferson County and the driver ditched the trailer in Imperial. It was also equipped with GPS and later located by the Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies.

Police said MacDonald drove northbound on Interstate 55, onto I-255, and across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge.

The truck exited onto Route 15 in East St. Louis, where it could be seen traveling in the wrong direction before heading onto the Eads Bridge.

Back in Missouri, MacDonald went south on I-55 into Soulard and turned down an alley near Pestalozzi Street and S. 13th Street, where he ran into a dumpster. He then abandoned the truck in the alley.

At one point, it appeared MacDonald went into a house and came out wearing a black jacket.

MacDonald could be seen casually walking through the neighborhood and right past a police car. The officer began to follow MacDonald, who then ran from the area. He made his way onto I-55 and ran in front of a St. Louis City Forestry Division truck and jumped onto the side of the moving vehicle.

After climbing over the barrier wall, MacDonald attempted to carjack a white SUV at Cherokee and S. 2nd streets. He got into the passenger seat of the vehicle moments before police surround the vehicle and took him into custody.

Previous report: