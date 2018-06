× Triple shooting on I-55 in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Three people were shot late Friday afternoon on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened on I-55 at Potomac Street, in the Marine Villa neighborhood.

An eyewitness told Fox 2 News they saw a people in a minivan shoot at the victims, who were in another vehicle.

Two victims were located at Potomac and S. Broadway. The third victim was located at Utah Street and S. Broadway.