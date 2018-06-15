× Two deputies shot near Kansas City courthouse; suspect also injured

KANSAS CITY, MO – Two Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputies were shot Friday morning near from the courthouse and sheriff’s office in downtown Kansas City, Kansas. It may have happened during a prisoner transport.

Sources tell WDAF-TV that the suspect was also shot, and all were taken to hospitals. One officer has critical injuries.

This is the fourth shooting involving law enforcement officers in Kansas City Kansas in the past three years.

