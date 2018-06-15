Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's summertime in St. Louis, so where can children with developmental disabilities go to enjoy their summer vacation? Melanie Mills, the director of Autism Services in St. Louis and Easterseals Midwest, was here at FOX 2 to discuss her list of locations where children with developmental disabilities can go to have fun.

Melanie Mills goes into detail about the criteria of the places that are put on her top ten list of places that disabled children can go to enjoy themselves.

For more information, visit: www.easterseals.com/midwest.