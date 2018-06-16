× Collinsville Police Department investigating fatal shooting

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Collinsville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Illinois Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. They say the victim of the shooting was laying on the street near his vehicle when they arrived.

Collinsville Fire Department EMS provided emergency care to the victim at the scene and then transported him to a hospital in St. Louis. The victim died due to his injuries several hours later.

The suspect has been identified as a 57-year-old male who knew the victim and also lived on Illinois Avenue. The suspect had already fled by the time officers arrived.

At around 12 a.m. on June 16, troopers from the Illinois State Police located the suspect who had been involved in a single-vehicle accident on I-255 near mile marker 16. He was taken in an area hospital because of non-life threatening injuries from the crash and is in police custody.

Collinsville Police Detectives are still investigating and have not yet determined a motive.