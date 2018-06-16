× Cubs Power Past Cardinals 13-5

The first game of the weekend series between longtime rivals the Cardinals and Cubs went Chicago’s way on Friday night to the tune of 13-5 for the visitors at Busch Stadium. The Cubs scored six runs in the fifth inning to build an 11-1 lead. Kris Bryant drove in four runs with two hits, including his ninth home run of the season to pace the Chicago offense. Both teams hit three homers in the game. Bryant, Ian Happ and Kyle Schwarber went deep for the Cubs. The Cardinals got home runs from Marcell Ozuna, Matt Carpenter and Tommy Pham.

Michael Wacha was the losing pitcher allowing eight earned runs in four plus innings pitched. It’s Wacha’s first defeat (8-2) since March 31st.

Jon Lester was the winning pitcher for the Cubs. He went six innings, allowing two runs to earn the win (8-2).

The two teams resume their series right here on Fox 2, Saturday night. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM. Carlos Martinez will start for the Cards against the Cubs Kyle Hendricks.