Families rearranging plans for Father’s Day to beat the heat

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – With temperatures hovering near 100 this Father’s Day weekend, families are seeking relief from the heat by moving outdoor events indoors.

In south St. Louis County Incredible Pizza got a huge boost in business due to the heat.

Kids and families are running around burning some of that energy in an environment safe from the brutal heat outside.

Incredible Pizza is just one business in the Metro Area that has been getting a lot of calls from families r-arranging their Father`s Day plans to get out of the heat. Sunday fathers get in and eat free and each kid they bring gets a free attraction.

Dads we talked to today say while they love the heat and spending time outside, but sometimes enough is enough and you just need to come inside.