Major Case Squad investigating Lincoln County suspicious death

Posted 10:09 am, June 16, 2018, by , Updated at 10:06AM, June 16, 2018

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – The Major Case Squad is investigating the death of an unidentified person found inside a burning car in Lincoln County.

Troy police officers responded to a vehicle fire near 100 Frenchman’s Bluff Lane at approximately 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators are on scene and are attempting to identify the victim. They have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

If anyone has any information please call 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).