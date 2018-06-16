Red Schoendienst Remembered Fondly at His Funeral

Cardinals Hall of Fame player and manager Red Schoendienst was laid to rest on Friday, June 15, 2018 at the Cathedral Basilica in St. Louis.
Nearly the entire current Cardinals team and front office personnel attended the service, as well as the Cardinals' seven living Hall of Famers — Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Ozzie Smith, Bruce Sutter, Whitey Herzog, Tony La Russa and Joe Torre.
Other former Cardinals also in attendance at Red's funeral service were Cardinals Hall of Famers Jim Edmonds, Ted Simmons and Willie McGee, as well as John Tudor, Tom Lawless, Dave LaPoint, Glenn Brummer, Brad Thompson, Jason Isringhausen, Ken Dayley, Rick Horton, John Costello, Ken Reitz, Mike Tyson, Ted Sizemore, Al Hrabosky, Ted Savage, former trainer Gene Gieselmann and Carole Buck, widow of Hall of Fame announcer Jack Buck. Former general manager Walt Jocketty, now with Cincinnati.
Schoendienst was remembered by four speakers during the service, Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr., Cardinals broadcaster and former player Mike Shannon, Baseball Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson and Red's daughter, Colleen Schoendienst.