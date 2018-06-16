× The Latest: Slain Kansas deputies were both parents

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Authorities say two Kansas deputies who were fatally shot while transporting an inmate between jail and a court hearing both leave behind children.

Wyandotte County sheriff’s Maj. Kelli Bailiff said at a news conference Saturday that 44-year-old sheriff’s Deputy Theresa King had three children and 35-year-old Deputy Patrick Rohrer had two.

Terry Zeigler, the police chief of Kansas City, Kansas, said he couldn’t release the name of the inmate suspected of shooting them Friday because he hasn’t been charged. The inmate was also shot, and Zeigler said the last he heard, he was in stable condition.

Authorities say the inmate apparently overpowered the deputies in a gated area behind the Kansas City, Kansas, courthouse and shot the deputies _ possibly with one of their own guns.

Zeigler says the deputies were taking the inmate from the courthouse back to jail, not the other way around, as police initially reported.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday in front of City Hall.