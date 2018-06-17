× Ballwin police alert residents to bear sighting

BALLWIN, MO – The Ballwin Police Department has sent out a press release stating a residence in the 700 block of Oak Run Lane reported the sighting of a large bear. Police say the bear was seen running in a common area between the Castle Pines subdivision and Oak Run Lane.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has been notified.

Police are advising residence in the southern part of Ballwin to bring pets indoors, bring in trash and to stay alert with a bear in the area.

If you see the bear, do not approach it and call 911 or 636-227-9636.