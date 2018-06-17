× Fatal accident Saturday night in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a one-vehicle fatal accident on Beck Road, south of Shepherd Farm Road, in Lincoln County that happened on Saturday at 10:40 p.m.

The car was traveling northbound on Beck Road when the driver lost control and veered off the left side of the road. The vehicle began to overturn and ejected the passenger, 20-year-old Dillon Krause of New Florence, Missouri.

Krause was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver suffered minor injuries.