Missouri agency aims to halt spread of disease among deer

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri Department of Conservation aims to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease in deer populations with the expansion of its disease management zone.

The Southeast Missourian reports the agency plans to expand the CWD management zone from 41 to 48 counties. It will now include Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.

According to a news release, the Wildlife Code of Missouri prohibits the placement of grain, salt products, minerals and other consumables used to attract deer year-round in a CWD management zone.

The department has said CWD was first discovered in a captive deer in 2010. The disease affects the central nervous systems of deer, elk and moose.

The agency confirmed 33 new cases of the disease after testing nearly 24,500 free-ranging Missouri deer last year.