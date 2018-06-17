Parkland students hold gun violence town hall meeting at Cardinals Ritter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Sunday students from Parkland Florida mass school shooting stopped in St. Louis for a town hall meeting to address gun violence.

The meeting was held at Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School in west St. Louis.

The town hall included David Hogg, the young man whose been one of the leaders of the movement following the Parkland shooting. Hogg was one of the panelist at the town hall meeting that in other students from Parkland and St. Louis students.

Before arriving at Cardinal Ritter, Parkland students went to Ferguson to meet and speak with Michael Brown, Sr. the father of Michael Brown, Jr.

The point of Sunday’s meeting was to get people registered to vote and continue the conversation about gun violence.

Students attending town hall say the time is now to talk and take action against gun violence tell me now is not only time to talk but to make action as well.