× Plan would turn old Illinois library into craft distillery

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – An old library in a Chicago suburb could be turned into a distillation plant and tasting room for hand-crafted alcohol.

The Naperville Sun reports that Derek Krauss and Joe Rehbein detailed their plan for the Nichols Library building to the Naperville Liquor Commission.

The 120-year-old building in downtown Naperville was named a city landmark last year. It’s located near a planned commercial-residential building development. Krauss and Rehbein hope to incorporate their distillery into that project.

Krauss says the distillery would offer tours, tastings, classes and special events.

Commissioner Paul O’Toole says he likes the idea because it’s “guty.”

The commission would have to modify the city’s liquor license in order to accommodate the business.

Krauss says they hope to open the business next spring.