Where to watch Fox 2 News during the US Open and World Cup soccer

Redbirds Reflect on Red Schoendienst

Posted 11:52 pm, June 17, 2018, by

Red Schoendienst, the Hall of Fame player, coach and manager of the Cardinals passed away on June 6, 2018 at the age of 95. His funeral was this past Friday, June 15 at the Cathedral Basilica. Fox 2 Sports complied several Cardinals current and former players and executives to reflect on the life of Red Schoendienst.

 