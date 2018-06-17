St. Louis clergy remember those killed Charleston church mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Numerous events are planned around the country Sunday to commemorate the 3rd Anniversary of the of the Emanuel AME church shooting that happened in Charleston, South Carolina June 17th, 2015.

On Sunday St. Louis Clergy and community leaders held a ceremony to remember the nine victims whose lives were lost.

The massacre happened the at the oldest AME church in Charleston, South Carolina that left 9 African -American parishioners dead.” The fight is real and we must continue to fight for justice for all people in these United States,” said Ella Jones.

Authorities say gunman Dylann Roof entered the historic church and murdered the victims during bible study.

“We are here today to celebrate the Emanuel 9; their lives have not gone in vein and their lives will live on through us as we speak the message of peace hope and racial harmony in America said Pastor Dr. Spencer Lamar Booker.

The program included songs of praise and a heartfelt prayer.

“So, we honor the lives of the nine people by recommitting ourselves to the message of racial harmony justice and equality for all,” said Bishop Elijah Hankerson.

“We know that if we want to be a better world, it’s going to take us recommitting ourselves to forgiveness and meeting hate with love over and over again,” said Lewis Reed, President St. Louis Board of Alderman.