Man, woman charged with running over owner of Gus Gus Fun Bus

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged an 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man for allegedly running over the owner of the popular Gus Gus Fun Bus party bus during an attempted vehicle theft.

According to St. Louis police, the incident occurred just after 12 p.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Chestnut Street, less than a block away from the Taste of Downtown St. Louis.

Two women said they were parking their Ford F-150 on the street when they were approached by two individuals, Curtis Alford and Jana Stowers. Alford and Stowers pepper-sprayed the women and stole their truck.

During the vehicle theft, Alford is said to have run over two witnesses, one of whom was identified as Michael Arnold, the Gus Gus owner. Arnold was attempting to record the suspects on his phone prior to being struck.

Arnold suffered fractures to his scapula, elbow, several ribs, and his spine.

Alford drove northbound on 7th Street, where he swerved the truck in the direction of two police officers. Alford crashed the truck a short time later.

Alford and Stowers were taken into custody and later admitted to planning the robbery, police said.

Alford was charged with robbery and multiple counts of assault and armed criminal action. Stowers was charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Mike Arnold has been a big cheerleader for the local food, beer, and wine industry, often posting photos of new dishes, brews, and restaurants. Now that community is rallying behind him, hosting fundraisers and setting up a GoFundme campaign to help cover his medical expenses.