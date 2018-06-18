Book signing for Incredible Cardinals in Kirkwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Cardinals heroes painted on Busch Stadium's Outfield wall come to life in a new book. Incredible Cardinals shares the stories of some of the greatest Cardinals of all time like Lou Brock and Ozzie Smith. The stories of the Cardinal heroes portrayed on the Busch Stadium’s outfield wall to life for children of all ages to learn and share stories of these great players with parents and grandparents alike.

Author Ed Wheatley and illustrator Ed Koehler joined FOX 2 in The Morning Monday to talk about their free book signing open to the public.

Book Signing

Saturday, June 23

1 to 3 p.m.

Christophers

127 E Argonne Dr.

(314) 909-0202