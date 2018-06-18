× Cardinals Avoid Sweep, Shut Out Cubs 5-0

No weekend sweep for the Cubs at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals rebounded and shut out Chicago 5-0 on Sunday night in natonally televised game.

After five scoreless innings, the Cards pushed two runs across in the sixth inning on a Yadier Molina ground out and a Jedd Gyorko run scoring single. Matt Carpenter added his 10th home run of the season in the seventh inning to give St. Louis a 3-0 cushion. The Redbirds then added two more runs in the eighth on a Molina double scoring Tommy Pham from first base to expand the lead to 4-0. Yairo Munoz’s infield single scored Molina to finish the scoring at 5-0.

John Brebbia got the win in relief after Jack Flaherty started the game with five scoreless innings.

The victory pulls the Cardinals to within four games of first place Milwaukee in the National League Central Division. St. Louis’ season record stands at 37-32. They begin a seven game road trip Monday in Philadelphia against the Phillies.