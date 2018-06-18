Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY..JUNE 19, 2018

Some shifting is now ready to take control with a slow moving front working our way from the west/northwest and a spin of rain and storms coming at us from the south…out of the Gulf of Mexico… taking its time…but working our way. Tuesday…partly sunny, hot and very humid 93 degrees…with a few spot afternoon storms…as things come together a better shot of rain and storms Wednesday and Thursday… and with the added clouds and wet…better temperatures…in the mid to upper 80’s…good news and we could use some rain.