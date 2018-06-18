Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY..JUNE 19, 2018
Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY..JUNE 19, 2018
.
Some shifting is now ready to take control with a slow moving front working our way from the west/northwest and a spin of rain and storms coming at us from the south…out of the Gulf of Mexico… taking its time…but working our way. Tuesday…partly sunny, hot and very humid 93 degrees…with a few spot afternoon storms…as things come together a better shot of rain and storms Wednesday and Thursday… and with the added clouds and wet…better temperatures…in the mid to upper 80’s…good news and we could use some rain.
Summer begins Thursday morning…June 21st at 5:07 am