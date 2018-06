Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Del Monte is recalling 28 ounce "small veggie trays," which include broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, celery, and dill dip, that were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa and Minnesota after officials investigate a cluster of intestinal illnesses.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommends throwing out the vegetable tray if you have already purchased it.

No illnesses have been reported in Illinois, but at least78 people have been sickened.