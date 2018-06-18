Ex-offender job fair in Edwardsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - People with a criminal past are getting a second chance at a career.

Employers looking to hire ex-offenders will hold a job fair at Lewis and Clark Community College powered by Chestnut Health Systems. The event will provide on-the-job training opportunities.

Some employers present will be Wendy's, Taco Bell, Witte Brothers Trucking and SWIC Construction program of East St. Louis.

The job fair runs from 11a.m. until 2p.m. at the Nelson Campus on Troy Road in Edwardsville.

A resume is required.

For more information contact: 618-416-2825 or email adamburn@chestnut.org.