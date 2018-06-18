× Funerals Thursday for Kansas deputies killed in line of duty

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) _ Two Kansas deputies killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest Thursday following a joint funeral service.

Wyandotte County deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer were fatally shot Friday. Authorities say they were killed by an inmate as they were preparing to leave the courthouse to return to jail after a hearing. King was 44 and had three children. Rohrer was 35 and was the father of two.

The funeral service is at 9 a.m. Thursday at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Authorities have not identified the suspect, who was shot several times and is hospitalized in stable condition.

Authorities say the inmate apparently overpowered the deputies in a gated area behind the courthouse and shot them _ possibly with one of their own guns.