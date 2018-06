Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Jeni Birr, a 5-year cancer survivor, and Rebecca Chocolatl, a 13-year cancer survivor, visited Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss what their lives were like when being diagnosed with cancer and to promote the sixth annual Head For The Cure 5k Run & Walk.

The event begins Sunday, June 24 at 8 a.m.

For more information, visit: www.headforthecure.org.